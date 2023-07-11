'You could eat #GirlDinner... or you could just grow up.' 

The latest TikTok food trend is the 'girl dinner'. Basically, this refers to a snack plate made for the consumption and enjoyment of one person.

A couple of slices of bread with tomatoes, cheese and olives on the side? That's girl dinner.

Crackers, jam, and cheese? Girl dinner.

Chips, blueberries, and ham? Yes, again, that is girl dinner.

The New York Times explains:

"Girl dinner is "both chaotic and filling," as one TikTok commenter put it, requiring none of the forethought, cooking or plating demanded by an actual meal. As another commenter observed: It's "no preparation just vibes".

Girl dinner started when one TikTok creator posted a video saying that she eats like a 'medieval peasant' and displaying an assortment of cheese, jar pickles, and bread that were sitting on her countertop, mostly still in the packaging.

The trend has since rapidly gone viral with even Nigella Lawson weighing in on the love for an assortment of eating little snack foods for dinner by Tweeting that she calls them "Picky Bits".

I know it's supposed to be cute, I know it's supposed to be an expression of self-care but I simply can not get over how extremely... sad the whole thing feels.

From the outset, I should say that as somebody who has experienced various eating disorders throughout their life and now has a deep and immovable hatred of any kind of diet trends or culture, I am probably more sensitive than most to food trends of any variety.

But as far as I can tell, most girl dinners are just smaller than normal dinners, which concerns me.

I despise the promotion of any meal that is actively suggesting eating less. Replacing dinner with a small handful of crackers and a wedge of cheese with fruit just doesn't seem to be totally substantial – at least, if I ate any of these plates for dinner, I know that I would be waking up at 4am feeling like I was going to vomit with hunger.

