"The pain doesn't go away." Gary Jubelin on not solving the disappearance of William Tyrrell.

After more than three decades of putting away bad guys, homicide detective Gary Jubelin may meet them all again. In jail.

In 2019, the former NSW Police detective was dumped from the investigation into William Tyrrell’s disappearance, shortly before being charged with allegedly making illegal recordings with the Tyrrell family’s elderly neighbour Paul Savage in 2017 and 2018 during his inquiries.

In April this year, Jubelin was found guilty of these charges. He has always maintained his innocence, and insists the recordings were conducted lawfully.

On Sunday night, Jubelin sits down with Channel Nine's 60 Minutes to discuss his long career in the criminal justice system and any regrets he may have.

In a preview of the interview, Jubelin says: "My only regret is that I was taken off the investigation."

He adds: "The pain doesn't go away."

Jubelin has spoken extensively about his involvement in the case. In 2019, speaking with journalist Jana Wendt at the Sydney Crime Writers Festival on Sunday, the father-of-two said he considered his inability to solve the William Tyrrell case a “personal failure”.

“But that is the weight that you bear,” The Australian reported him saying. “I will carry that until the day I die, if we don’t find out what happened to William Tyrrell.”

He felt he’d let down both William’s biological parents and his foster parents, whose care he was in when he went missing about 10.15am on September 12, 2014, and worried that in his absence, the case would lose momentum.