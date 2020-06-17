Three dead. No convictions: The baffling case of the Bowraville murders.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains names, descriptions and photos of people who have died.

On the mid north coast of NSW, there's a small town called Bowraville, with a population of around 1000 people.

Within the town, there's an Indigenous community made up of a stretch of eight brown brick houses known as 'The Mission'.

On September 13, 1990, 16-year-old Colleen Walker was last seen alive at a party at The Mission. She was noticed by witnesses walking away from the area with a group of people, but was never heard from again.

On October 4, 1990, Colleen's four-year-old cousin, Evelyn Greenup, disappeared after a party at The Mission. She was last seen by her mother as she was put to bed sometime during the night. The next morning, she was gone.

On January 31, 1991, 16-year-old Clinton Speedy-Duroux went missing after a party at The Mission. He was last seen sleeping in a caravan that night.

The three missing Indigenous children disappeared a mere five months apart, and a white man was seen at all three parties. The same man was allegedly seen leaving Evelyn's bedroom the night she disappeared, and it was the man's caravan that Clinton went to sleep in.

But in the days after each child went missing, local police did not take the reports seriously, and they refused to believe the disappearances were linked.

Only about 1000 people live in the NSW town of Bowraville. Image: Google Maps.