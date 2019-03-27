“I am just trying to find this red.

“I think, in all this green, I’ve got to see red somewhere.

“Where’s the red? Why can’t I see the red?”

It was a Thursday morning, around 10:30am when the cries, “William, William,” began echoing through Benaroon Drive, a quiet street in Kendall.

Situated on the mid north coast of New South Wales, about a four hour drive from Sydney city, the small town of Kendall is surrounded by thick bushland. As you enter, there are three sculptures of gum leaves known as the ‘Leaves of Kendall’.

It was the greenery that William Tyrrell’s foster mother says still haunts her years later.

So much green. And all she wanted was a hint of red.

“It had become quiet. Too quiet.” The morning William Tyrrell disappeared.

That morning, September 11, 2014, three-and-a-half-year-old William and his sister had awoken early at their foster grandmother’s home. They were, according to testimony during the inquest into William’s disappearance, “excited to see Nanna”.

William was dressed in his favourite Spider-Man suit, a gift purchased for the toddler in Bali.

After breakfast and going for a walk, William played in the yard, roaring like a tiger.

His foster mother quickly made a cup of tea, before finding William on the deck, insisting he was a “daddy tiger”. She took the last photograph of William. It was 9:37am.