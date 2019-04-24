The seven words from this week's episode of Game of Thrones that could reveal Daenerys' fate.

WARNING: Hey, if you’re here, we’re assuming you’re a Game of Thrones fan and are up-to-date, because this post will contain some big ole Tormund-sized spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Game of Thrones fans have had over 24 hours to mentally comprehend and digest the latest episode of season 8 which aired on Monday.

Which means, now, it’s time to get dragon dung deep in all the clues we missed and fan theories about the fates of our favourite characters.

Episode 2 of Game of Thrones season 8 was mostly a feel-good round up of all of our favourite characters preparing to die in the fight against the Night King.

Want to debrief on the latest episode of Game of Thrones? Mamamia’s Clare Stephens and Nicolle Stuart unpack what the heck happened on the Mamamia Recap podcast. Get it in your ears below, post continues after audio.

From the ominous feeling people have about how all the women and children will be hanging out in the Stark crypts when the White Walkers reach Winterfell, to what the Three Eyed Raven is going on with Bran Stark, there are a lot of theories to unpack.

But just quickly, we’d like to draw your attention to the one we all missed – the theory that Daenerys’ (Dany) fate was predicted in the drunken song sung by Podrick.

Those who’ve watched season 8 episode 2 will remember Podrick (Ser Brienne of Tarth protege) sung a few lines of a song called ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ while he and several other key GoT characters (Tyrion, Jaime Lannister, Tormund, Ser Brienne of Tarth and Ser Davos Seaworth) spent possibly their last night on earth drinking average red wine around a fire.

While watching, the song mightn’t have seemed like anything particularly special, but like all good Game of Thrones theories, it’s what the internet sleuths and mega fans uncovered after that’s got people thinking they know what’s going to happen to Daenerys.

For context before we dig into the theories, here are the full lyrics to the song, a rendition of which was performed by Florence and the Machine over the closing credits:

High in the halls of the kings who are gone, Jenny would dance with her ghosts.

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found, and the ones who had loved her the most.

The ones who’d been gone for so very long, She couldn’t remember their names.

They spun her around on the damp old stones, Spun away all her sorrow and pain.

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave.