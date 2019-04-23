This latest Game of Thrones theory could be reason enough to chuck a sickie next week.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2. You good with that? OK, proceed.

We need to quickly talk about the fact episode two of Game of Thrones season 8 was as pure as the driven Jon Snow.

Seriously. There has never been a more heartwarming episode and it felt weird and foreboding and almost… happy?

We were administered a major dose of the warm and fuzzies between Ser Brienne of Tarth being knighted, Theon and Sansa’s long-awaited reunion and Missandei and Grey Worm’s cute future plans for a seaside vacay.

Not to mention Tormund’s disturbing/awesome declaration “I was breastfed by a giant” that none of us asked for, but we all very much deserve.

But we’re not stupid. We know that nostalgic feels and drunken lols can only mean one thing for our favourite characters: Impending doom/death/decapitation.

And, to be fair, they’re all actually preparing for death themselves by losing their virginity à la Arya or having cosy campfire sing-songs, so the producers know they’re not lulling anyone into a false sense of security.

But between all the moments of sheer joy, you might’ve noticed one other particular thing that all the characters were banging on about throughout the whole episode: The Stark crypts.

The underground crypt where all the women and children (and Tyrion and Sam) will be ‘keeping safe’ when the dead arrive.