Hulu's Fyre Festival documentary, Fyre Fruad, will finally premiere in Australia tonight.

Two years after the spectacular failure of Fyre Festival, Hulu’s documentary Fyre Fraud will premiere on Australian screens tonight.

In the same vein as the Netflix documentary FYRE: The greatest party that never happened, the documentary explores the events that led to the catastrophic failure of the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017, that left wealthy festivalgoers furious, and employees without pay.

While both documentaries examine the same event, they are dramatically different.

Unlike the Netflix documentary, the creators of the Hulu documentary, Fyre Fraud, are not personally invested in the story of Fyre Festival.

The Netflix documentary was created by Jerry Media, a company made by @FuckJerry – an Instagram meme account run by Elliot Tebele, who famously promoted the Fyre Festival himself.