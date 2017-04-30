Bella Hadid's apology for endorsing Fyre Festival misses the point entirely.

It was promoted as a luxury music festival where ticket holders would rub shoulders with celebrities. However, Fyre Festival was cancelled at the last minute, leaving hundreds of people both stranded in the Bahamas and thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Those who were involved in organising and promoting the event have began issuing public ‘apologies’ that are less than impressive.

Earlier today model Bella Hadid – who promoted the event on social media alongside Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski – posted an apology on Twitter. And it was uninspired at best.

In her post, Hadid says she wants to address the Fyre Festival fiasco, even though “this was not [her] project what so ever, nor was [she] informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form.”

The model then writes she believes the festival organisers had “great intent and that they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives.”

“I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion…not knowing about the disaster that was to come,” she writes.