'I just discovered the friendship pie theory, and I'm convinced it's the key to happy adult friendships.'

We are living in the golden age of female friendship. Right?

Or is that just what movies, Instagram, celebrities and influencers are having us believe? Just watch Sex and The City, The Bold Type, Bridesmaids or just check Instagram stories on a Saturday morning (#brunch).

I don't blame you if you too have thought that having a solid female friendship group is the pinnacle of having 'made it'. I used to get envious of those girls who seem to have kept their close friends from high school until their 30s and 40s. They seem to be so happy, so supported and surrounded by a community of close-knit, like-minded women.

Watch: Mamamia Confessions - Have you ever cheated on your work wife?



Video via Mamamia.

I looked around my immediate network and felt like something was lacking. Despite having a 'normal' amount of friends, who I fiercely adored and cherished - they didn't mirror the sisterhoods I saw around me.

This got me wondering if we place way too much pressure on ourselves and our friendships to look and act a certain way. We have far too many expectations of friendships that don't prepare us for the reality of adult life.