'Last Christmas I realised my drinking was destructive. This will be my first sober December.'

When I say that I’m sober, it doesn’t mean I was an alcoholic. I wouldn’t say I ever had an addiction to alcohol. For me, being sober isn’t defined by what you’re sober from, but it’s more about the headspace you’re in now.

By definition; sober means ‘not affected by alcohol’ - so for all intents and purposes, I’m sober. I don’t drink anymore.

I’m 25 now, and up until New Year's Eve 2019, I had been a casual weekend drinker for about 10 years.

Just this week, The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHRMC) released new guidelines around alcohol consumption. Under the recommendations, they suggested adults should drink no more than 10 standard drinks in a week and no more than four in one day.

Retrofitting these guidelines onto my previous drinking habits makes it pretty clear that my behaviour was unhealthy. I don’t think I ever had just 4 drinks in one day and definitely wasn’t sticking to the 10 a week suggestion either.



When everyone around you is doing the same thing and drinking the same amount as you, it’s difficult to take a step back and critically think about what you’re doing and why you’re doing it.

Drinking was such a habitual thing for me and the cornerstone of most of my social life. If there was a brunch I was going to, it was probably boozy, if I was catching up with a friend, we were catching up over drinks. Alcohol gradually became something that facilitated most of my social interactions.

Nights out were always with a glass in hand. Image: Supplied.