'I broke up with my best friend after six years. It hurt more than a romantic breakup.'

I hadn’t myself been surprised by the emotional ramifications of the breakup.

We had travelled the world together – she’d seen me at my Bali belly and had even booked a flight to hold my hand as I made the move to New York City.

She had been there for the many peaks and pits of my mental health struggles, and I hers. We’d even bought a kitten together that went back and forth between our homes like a child of divorce.

What I had been surprised by was the lack of validation I received.

To take a leaf from Carrie Bradshaw’s pondering - I couldn’t help but wonder, why is it that we are so quick to dismiss the intimacy of platonic relationships? Why are our sympathies reserved only for the loss of romantic relationships?

There are various studies out there on the importance of having close female friendships.

They’ve been found to add years to your life, boost serotonin levels, help you recover from trauma, give you a leg up in your career, and even protect you from a myriad of illnesses.

Despite these friendships being some of the most enriching and long-standing relationships you will have in your life, they have not been awarded the same importance as that of romantic counterparts.

Listen to Mamamia's dating podcast, the Undone. Post continues below.

In a lot of ways, I can attest that the breakup of my best friend and I was a greater loss than that of any romantic relationship I’ve had.

And yet, sat around the table at Christmas time I can assure you no nosy family member will ask about the demise of the friendship, or offer their condolences.

They won’t encourage me to get back out there and find myself a new best friend; that talk will be reserved for my cousin and the end of her three-month fling with her personal trainer.

Leading up to the grand finale of our relationship (an email spewing out two years of pent-up frustrations in one messy word document), there had been signs that our relationship had veered off course.

She had become unbearably possessive and whenever her name lit up my phone, I became nauseous.

I felt like I was being emotionally manipulated and used and when I had expressed this to my friends, I was met with nonchalant sighs and shrugs. In a similar situation with a guy I’d been hung up on, these same friends had done everything short of creating a PowerPoint presentation on why I needed to ditch him.

I knew I was in a toxic relationship, but I couldn’t work out how to leave it. It had been rooted in me that friendships weren’t things to be broken up with, and if I wasn’t breaking up with her, how could I call it quits?