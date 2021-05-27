From We Are Lady Parts to Girls5eva: The 5 best TV series about female friendship on Stan.

There was once a time when shows about female friendship were considered revolutionary.

Just years ago, watching a series that centred on female friendship, rather than a boy-meets-girl romance, almost felt like a novelty.

But now, Hollywood has well and truly embraced a new kind of story. A story that isn't just about the search for a romantic partner.

In recent years, we've seen countless mainstream shows delve into the world of female friendships.

And the list just keeps on growing.

From We Are Lady Parts to Girls5eva, here are the 5 best TV series about female friendship on Stan.

We Are Lady Parts

