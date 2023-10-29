'"Friends" formed my life.' Matthew Perry's enduring relationships with his sitcom co-stars.

The world is grappling with the death of actor Matthew Perry, who has died aged 54.

Amid the news of his passing, fans across the globe are finding solace in the memory of the star, who made his mark on the legendary '90s sitcom Friends.

The show centred on the lives of six best friends, including Perry as Chandler Bing, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

Perry moved to Los Angeles from Canada when he was 15 years old, landing TV gigs on Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains and Sydney before he landed Friends in 1994.

The sitcom quickly became an iconic series people tuned into weekly to follow the lives of the six friends, and Chandler – the sarcastic, crude, commitment-phobe – was a solid fan favourite. Friends went on for 10 seasons and earned 62 Primetime Emmy nominations.

By the time Friends ended in 2004, after 10 years and 234 episodes, the six stars were bonded for life.