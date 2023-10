His mother, Suzanne Morrison, was a journalist and press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin’s father. Perry’s stepfather is Dateline‘s Keith Morrison. His father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor and model — of which younger Perry even guest-starred in one episode of his dad's show, 240-Robert, in 1979.

He had a distant relationship with his father.

"I was one," Perry said about his parents' split, per In Touch Weekly. "So I didn’t blame myself quite yet."

But he still looked up to him.

"That was mostly the way that I saw my father when I was young — on TV shows, and you know, getting shot through a door on Mannix, or something like that. That’s my dad," he said.

His dad's career is what pushed him to move to Los Angeles and pursue acting at just 15 years old. Perry landed a few roles including as Chazz Russell on Boys Will Be Boys from 1987 to 1988. He was also on Growing Pains and Sydney, but his life changed when the opportunity to play 'Chandler Bing' on the sitcom Friends came in 1994.

It cemented his career and shot the actor into fame. The series was one of the most-watched shows on television of all time, ran for 10 seasons and received 62 Primetime Emmy nominations. The newfound fame was a profound pivot to Perry's previous life.