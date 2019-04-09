In an ideal world, we wouldn’t have to talk about ‘curve’ or ‘plus size’ fashion ranges anymore.

Small sizes, in between sizes and large sizes would hang out together on the racks, and the plus size label wouldn’t exist.

But we’re not there yet, which is why women like me, who wear jeans with a bigger number on the tag (or not at all), are allowed to get excited when our favourite brands start making clothes in our sizes.

This week, fashion retailer Cotton On dropped its first dedicated Curve range in sizes 16-24. Previously, the brand sold some of its popular items (that infamous $35 silky slip skirt, anyone?) in extended sizes.

Want some real world fashion inspiration? Mamamia hit the town to interview women about their going out outfits, post continues after video.

Video by MMC

But this is different, because never before has a woman who identifies as above a size 16 – the average Australian woman – been able to walk into Cotton On, grab a skirt and have it actually fit their body.

The current collection is all about great basics that fit.

Like the three styles of $60 high-waisted jeans made from stretch and recovery fabric that’ll work with your lovely butt, rather than try to cut it off or let it slip out the back. Choose from the Curve Taylor Mom Jean, Curve Adriana High Skinny Jean and Curve Ashley High Jegging.

And the $20 Curve Graphic Tees in eight fun colours cut to fit your boobs and arms so you can wear the oversized baggy t-shirt look without having to size waaaay up.