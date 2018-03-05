CULT BUY: "The $35 Kmart clothes steamer that made me throw out my iron. Yes, really."

Like every millennial, I hate anything that doesn’t work immediately and is larger than my MacBook Air.

Hauling a clunky ironing board out of a cupboard, plugging in an iron and then waiting several minutes for it to heat up before I even get started? No thanks.

But my hatred of ironing was sadly incompatible with my love for cotton, a notoriously wrinkly fabric. And my favourite floaty chiffon dresses would get crumpled after one wash, and then sometimes made even wrinklier by a traditional iron, despite my best efforts. Rude!

That’s why I went on the hunt for a clothes steamer. I’d seen them used on professional photoshoots and it made me wonder why more people don’t use them at home.

Enter the Kmart Hand Held Garment Steamer. Sure, that’s not the sexiest product name, but at $35, who’s complaining?

It’s smaller than my 13-inch MacBook Air, and I would say it is as useful and powerful.

Okay, it’s not going to write my novel for me, but still, I’m obsessed. The steamer may be small and light, but it’s also robust and tough, making it perfect for chucking into your suitcase for a fancy weekend away.

And bonus, no ironing board necessary.

All you need to do is fill up the steamer’s little water tank – it’s like giving a cute robot a drink – plug it in and wait 30 seconds, until it puffs out jets of steam.

Pop your favourite cotton top onto a coat hanger, and hang it anywhere you like – say, a doorknob, hook or towel rail. Then, aim the steamer towards the fabric and blast it with steam.