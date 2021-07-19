Today, the UK drops all COVID restrictions. On Saturday they had over 50,000 new cases.

It's the day millions of people in the UK have been waiting for.

After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, England has officially lifted their regulations on what many have referred to as 'Freedom Day'.

As of today, masks will no longer be mandatory, social distancing will be scrapped and sporting venues, cinemas and nightclubs will be able to open at full capacity.

With the weather warming up and more than two-thirds of adults double vaccinated, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it's the right time to drop the restrictions in an effort to kick-start the economy.

"If we don't do it now, then we'll be opening up in the autumn, the winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather," he said in a video message.

"If we don’t do it now we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?"

However, given the risks of increased case numbers, he also stressed that the public need to be cautious as the country starts to reopen.

"This is the right moment but we’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there."

It's something Johnson knows all too well, as he's currently spending 10 days self-isolating after coming into contact with a confirmed case.