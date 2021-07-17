New restrictions and tighter border rules: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

With two major cities currently in lockdown, further restrictions will be implemented for Greater Sydney.

During her daily press conference, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced there will be tighter measures for three local government areas, as well as new rules for construction workers from midnight tonight.

The state recorded 111 locally acquired cases on Saturday, with at least 29 of those cases infectious while in the community. It comes as 82,000 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Here's all the COVID news you need to know this weekend.

New restrictions for Greater Sydney.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced new restrictions for Greater Sydney from today, including tighter measures for residents living in South-West Sydney.

From midnight on Saturday, residents in the Fairfield, Canterbury, Bankstown or Liverpool local government areas are not allowed to leave their council area until July 30.

The only exception for residents from those areas is for those in health and emergency services.

Ms Berejiklian also noted that those workers need to get tested every three days.

Police officers patrolling Fairfield, Sydney. Image: Getty.

From Sunday, only critical retail such as supermarkets and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open in Greater Sydney. Other retailers will have to do click and collect or takeaway.

"Anything which is regarded as non-critical retail will not be able to have face-to-face," the NSW Premier said.

Another rule in place from Sunday until July 30 is that construction, large or small, will shut.

"We don't underestimate the impact this has on our businesses, we appreciate that," she said. "But what is really important for us is to give business every chance to bounce back."

Ms Berejiklian also said that from Wednesday, 21 July, employers can incur a $10,000 fine if they pressure employees to come into the office.

"I can't remember a time when our state has been challenged to such an extent," she said.