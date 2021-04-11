What's in my trolley: A 'flexitarian' couple share their $200 grocery shop.

What's in my trolley is Mamamia's look into the weekly grocery shop of Australian women. From food to everyday essentials, here's a peek at what different people are putting in their trolleys. This week, Sydneysider Lily shares her week in meals and snacks.

I’m not going to lie, I love grocery shopping.

Not when I’m rushed, or have a million chores to do, but if I have time and an organised list, browsing the aisles of the supermarket is actually fun for me... there’s so many potential new things to discover and find! Does this make me old? I think so.

The one thing I dislike about grocery shopping is the crowds of people. Our closest supermarket is in Sydney's Westfield Bondi Junction, so it’s bedlam. Like, all the time.

A friend of mine recently told me she does grocery shopping on a Monday or Tuesday evening, as that’s when you get all the new specials. It’s also when there’s almost no one around. And that my friends, is my secret.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia's food podcast, What I Eat When. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

My partner and I plan our meals each week and write a list - so we are armed with what we need to get when we hit the supermarket. I find this way easier than just wandering and buying lots of pointless things (although I still tend to do that... oops).

We budget for $100 each for groceries each week ($200 total) and put this money in a separate account at the start of each month. We rarely use the full $200, it ranges from about $120-$180 depending on the week. Any excess we save and use on Uber Eats or something when we want to treat ourselves.

I should also note that we eat mostly vegetarian - I think the cool kids call it ‘flexitarian’. Basically, we try and eat plant-based foods as much as possible, but we both find we need a bit of meat for energy and to keep our vitamin levels up. So we often eat a little chicken and fish.

We are lucky in that we have a Harris Farm and a Coles right next to each other. We like to shop at Harris Farm for all our fresh food, then we head to Coles after that to fill in any of the gaps and to buy the staple items that are cheaper there (things like tinned food, pasta, rice, ice cream, snacks).