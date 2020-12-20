What's in my trolley: A foodie on a budget shares her $60 grocery shop.

Three key things to know about me:

1. I’m vegetarian and have been my whole life.

2. I’m a real budget hunter.

3. I’m a huge foodie.

I’m a 24-year-old Sydney girl, born and bred. Being a regular gym goer (weights), I need protein to fuel me and maintain and build muscle.

In my shop I choose foods that are high protein, high satiety and delicious. I love carbs (can you tell?) and believe that balance is key.

I'm a loyal ALDI and small supermarket supporter. I don’t know why I love ALDI so much. Maybe it’s because I’ve lived in Germany a few times? Maybe it’s the Special Buys? At any rate, it is heaven to me.

Everything in ALDI is cheaper than in Coles and Woolworths. Sometimes by a few dollars, sometimes only a few cents. ALDI doesn't have as wide a variety and brands as the major supermarkets, but that doesn’t faze me at all.

I mean, I’m not the type who needs my paleo, activated almonds or dairy free, high calcium goat’s milk. I’m a girl with simple needs and ALDI more than caters for them all.

So, without further ado, let’s see what I hauled in this week’s trolley.

