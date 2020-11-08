What's in my trolley: Inside a couple's $150 grocery shop full of vegetarian meals.

What's in my trolley is Mamamia's look into the weekly grocery shop of Australian families. From food to everyday essentials, here's a peek at what different people are putting in their trolleys. This week, Sydneysider Bridgette shares her week in vegetarian meals (and snacks).

Do you ever find your inner monologue playing a guessing game about what other people have in their trolley while you’re waiting at the checkout?

Like, I bet they’re cooking Italian… Or maybe Mexican? Maybe they’re having a little get together because I feel like that’s an absurd amount of cheese for a weekly shop?

Or maybe I'm just super nosy. Anyway, here's what was in my trolley this week!

From this shop I cooked four dinners and four lunches for two people (myself and my partner).

Each night we make double the amount of dinner so we both have leftovers to take to work the next day, and we can save money on buying lunches.

I make sure that I always have our meals planned out before we go shopping. I find it super overwhelming to go to the shops without a plan. Being put on the spot trying to think of what to cook always results in boring dinners and excessively long trips to the supermarket.

It might feel like overkill but trust me, if you don’t already, it’s worth it to plan before you go.

We bought a little whiteboard menu planner from Kmart that sticks on your fridge which is really handy. It looks like this!

Image: Kmart.