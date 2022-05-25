This is what diversity looks like.

Because Anthony Albanese’s father was Italian, and now Albo is the first Aussie PM who is not of Anglo-Celtic ancestry.

And there on stage, hands linked and pumping the air, stood an elated Wong and Albanese; each the children of one overseas-born parent - just like 46 per cent of all Australians.

Those of us with identity that does not fit into a single. neat. box. That persists and defies expectations and is.

It was a picture of modern, multicultural Australia.

And it reminded me of another picture that stays with me.

At 10 years old, I stood in the hallway before the principal’s office. A large framed photo hung from the wall: A maroon blur of ties and blazers, 600-odd prep-to-12 students of the school. And there I was: thick, black wavy hair, tanned skin, and a thick eyebrow (It was four years before I discovered wax. Go easy.)

Standing one metre back, you could pinpoint me with ease.

I looked 'different'; the child of a Maltese-born father, and Australian Ashkenazi Jewish mother.

And I remember what it felt to be the only one. Literally. I was the only person of Maltese-heritage in the school, and my mum and I were the only Jewish people in our Victorian regional city at that time.

'Other'.

And when you are reminded by your difference by casual or overt comments, and don’t see anyone else who looks like you in your immediate sphere or in celebrated highly-visible positions (like, a Prime Minister, or celebrated media personalities on TV, or even a model in a Myer catalogue), you subconsciously receive a message that there is no place for you. You are not of value. You don’t belong.

Albanese began his victory address.

"I want Australia to continue to be a country that no matter where you live, who you worship, who you love or what your last name is, that places no restrictions on your journey in life,” he proclaimed.

*****

The appointment of Albanese and Wong to two of the highest offices in the land is not the full story of multicultural celebration in this election.

As reported in The Age yesterday, the incoming federal parliament is a "watershed moment" for diverse representation.

Before I get into that, it would be remiss not to mention even some of those diverse few Liberal MPs who lost their seats - the first Indigenous lower house member, Ken Wyatt; now former federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, a Jewish-Australian whose great-grandparents and relatives perished in the Holocaust; Dave Sharma, the country’s first federal MP of Indian descent; and Hong Kong-born, Gladys Liu. They are an undeniable loss - most especially for the Coalition and minority communities they inherently also represented.