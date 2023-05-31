It's official: F**k boys are taking up 116 million hours of our lives and it's time to riot.

As someone who has been single for the majority of the past seven years, I know firsthand that there is nothing worse than a f**k boy (aka FBoy because #politesociety).
Been there, bought the t-shirt, still dealing with the trauma.
So I was damn DELIGHTED to wake up to an email today that told me, why yes, there is something worse than a Fboy!
Watch Ghosting - you date someone and then they just disappear. Post continues after video.
And that, my dear friends, is the scientific fact that we single ladies are apparently wasting a whopping 116.2 million hours each year on Fboys.
And it gets even worse. Because while you can’t put a price on all of those hours spent swiping, chatting, texting, dating, booty-calling and getting your hopes up only to be rejected, you CAN put a price on what it costs to look this goddamn perfect.
And that is $3.14 billion annually on things like hair appointments, new outfits, manis and pedis and even hair removal. All to ensure we look out finest from head to toenail.
There is a lot more shouty text in this article than I had planned but here we are because take me for example.