It's official: F**k boys are taking up 116 million hours of our lives and it's time to riot.

As someone who has been single for the majority of the past seven years, I know firsthand that there is nothing worse than a f**k boy (aka FBoy because #politesociety).

Been there, bought the t-shirt, still dealing with the trauma.

So I was damn DELIGHTED to wake up to an email today that told me, why yes, there is something worse than a Fboy!

Watch Ghosting - you date someone and then they just disappear. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

And that, my dear friends, is the scientific fact that we single ladies are apparently wasting a whopping 116.2 million hours each year on Fboys.

And it gets even worse. Because while you can’t put a price on all of those hours spent swiping, chatting, texting, dating, booty-calling and getting your hopes up only to be rejected, you CAN put a price on what it costs to look this goddamn perfect.

And that is $3.14 billion annually on things like hair appointments, new outfits, manis and pedis and even hair removal. All to ensure we look out finest from head to toenail.

There is a lot more shouty text in this article than I had planned but here we are because take me for example.