‘Confronting my ghoster was empowering.’ How to deal when someone leaves you on read.

Even in the face of blatant rejection, women are conditioned to be ‘the cool girl’.

Don’t speak up, don’t say anything, and whatever you do, don’t contact anyone who’s ghosted you.

Because if it wasn’t bad enough to put yourself out there the first time and get shut down, you sure as hell wouldn’t want to do it a second time.

Or would you?

Watch Jessie Stephens talk about ghosting. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Six days after being ghosted, six days after I asked him out following our perfect first date, six days spent pretending to be ‘the cool girl’, pretending that I wasn’t raging inside, and days after writing this story about the one-night relationship theory, I snapped.

All week I’d daydreamed of messaging him.

“Just checking that you’re not dead?”

All week I’d spiralled, tossing up between, "I don’t care!" and "How dare he?!"

I was confused. I was hurt. And, in the face of it all, I couldn’t believe that as an almost 34-year-old woman, I WAS STILL DEALING WITH THIS S**T.