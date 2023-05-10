The bald eagle, the landing strip, the 70s bush: What are women doing with their pubes right now?

Call us pervy (it’s cool, we know you are too), but we were just itching to know what you’ve all got going on down there.

Because ever since we learned that lasering off our pubic hair could actually be dangerous, the corridors of Mamamia have been rife with haircare habits.

And let me tell you, they are VARIED and as individual as our colleagues. But we wanted to know more. MORE! And so, we soon regarded it as our personal mission in life to get to the bottom (HA) of what’s going on in your garden.

Watch a hairy history of pubic hair. Post continues after video.







Video via Mamamia.

Is everyone brazenly bare? Or just keeping things tidy? And most importantly of all, is the bush really back?

So we took it to you, our invested audience, to paint an honest picture of what women are doing with their pubes.

How many people are ‘pruning’?

We put out the question, 250 heard our call, and the results are in!