I dated one of the FBoys from FBoy Island. Two years later he asked for a copy of our sex tape.

Warning: This post is NSFW.

There I was, lying in bed on my day off, aimlessly scrolling through the black hole of Instagram when I came across a familiar face. And I knew straight away that I needed to warn someone. Anyone. Everyone? But most importantly, the ladies of FBoy Island.

Why you might ask? Because I dated one of the contestants and the thought still makes me sick. And let me assure you, there is no guessing game here. This one is the real thing. A real FBoy. And this is a completely f**ked up story.

Video via BINGE.

Friend with benefits.

We first met overseas in 2019. I’d just been dumped and was having the best weekend of my newly single life. He was with a bunch of loud Aussies and the centre of the party, which meant he was exactly my type.

That night we ended up back at his hostel. An eight bedroom dorm with just a flimsy sleeping bag to cover our dignity. But on the bottom bunk, I drew the line, and we fell asleep together.

Back home, I realised that the as-yet undiscovered FBoy lived 10 minutes up the road and he invited me over for dinner the following Friday night. He offered to cook. 'How romantic,' I thought. Except by the time I’d gotten there, he'd gotten hungry and eaten his own serving of spag bol. Weird, but OK.