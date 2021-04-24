SEX DIARIES: 'I still get myself off while watching a sex tape I made with my ex.'

It's still there. Way back at the start of my camera roll.

Wedged in between a trip to Transylvania with my mum and a weekend in Oslo with my best friend.

Video 6 of 1,761.

The date stamp at the top firmly reminds me of just how long it’s been.

December 1, 2019.

11.07pm.

It opens in a dark hotel room in France. I’m lying on my back in a king sized bed wearing black lace lingerie.

A bra, suspender and stockings.

No panties.

They would just get in the way.

A nervous giggle escapes me as the camera crosses the room.

Alex has the lens pointed down, shooting me from above.

Climbing onto the bed, he kneels in front of my face.

"I want you to suck my c**k," he orders.

I push myself off the sheets and take him in my mouth. Slow at first.

The camera moves around my head as Alex switches hands for a better view.

With the iPhone in my face, my eyes look upwards. Batting my lashes, I go deeper.

Alex’s breathing gets heavier as he puts his right hand on the back of my head, pushing me onto his penis.

In and out he guides me, quickening my pace.

"Take that c**k nice and deep," he urges.

I pull back to tease him, my tongue twirling around his tip. As I wrap my fingers around him, my mouth heads further south to suck on his balls.

It then becomes clear he’s now using his free hand on me.

The sound of his fingers working my wet vagina grows louder as I struggle to focus on him. The pleasure is almost too much to bear. I let out a groan.

Suddenly, Alex tears himself away and steps back from the bed to set the camera down on a side table. It’s parallel to the mattress, and my half naked body takes up the frame.

As Alex walks into the shot, his rippling back muscles and biceps fill the screen.