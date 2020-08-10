Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: The farmers are completely incapable of making decisions.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

STREWTH.

It's time for another exciting episode of "The farmers don't want to send any wives home and the wives just want to get the heck out of there."

via GIPHY

The farmers are taking their chosen wives on their one-on-one dates.

Farmer Sam has taken Riley for a horse ride along the beach. They both deliberately don't mention that time he accidentally called her a lil bit ugly.

"SIR, SOMETIMES YOU NEED TO NOT... TALK."

Farmer Neil has taken Justine barefoot bowling for their one-on-one date. Meanwhile, back at his farm, Karissa has realised she's probably not quite as "done" as she thought she was.

Sometimes you just want to rage quit a TV show when you've had too many champers at the "country ball" and that's OK.

Neil tells Justine he's going to stop putting her last because she's definitely not last.

Back at their horse riding date, Sam has decided to tell Riley that she is... last.

"WHY DID I COME TO THE... FARM?"