Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: A farmer leaves after his heart is broken into "pieces".

They've got some decisions to make as the producers have just explained to them this is Farmer Wants A Wife not Farmer Wants Two To Three Farmhands.

At Farmer Alex's, he's still recovering from that time Henrietta did a yell and told him to JUST SEND SOMEONE HOME GODDAMN IT. And Henrietta is slowly realising that she's probably going to be the one he sends... home.

Over at Farmer Sam's, he's just received the news that his grandfather has passed away. He tells his three remaining wives that he wants to continue with the process. He explains to the camera that he's not interested in Riley, and Emily isn't interested in him, but Sophie is his "perfect woman". ﻿

In Tasmania, Farmer Nick's wives are discussing the fact he also didn't send anyone home, and that Naomi did a yell at him. They decide to go on a group fishing date to clear the air.

After Nick kisses a fish, Naomi apologises to him for doing a yell and he says you've got to look out for those Virgo women. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Oh.

Back at Farmer Sam's, Sophie is telling him she's actually just not that into him and she would like to go home now.

It's... hard to watch.