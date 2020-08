To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

STREWTH.

We open on some cows having a moo.

The women are helping out on the farms again and it seems like in 2020 you either have to throw hay at cows or scale the side of a building/jump out of a plane/paddle board to find love. Cool.

Farmer Harry had a couch snuggle with Stacey last night and he feels "real good" about her.

"GOES ALRIGHT." Image: Channel 7.