STREWTH.

We've made it.

After a whole lot of cow poo, an alleged "affair" with a crew member, and some brutal rejections, it's time for our four remaining farmers to choose their wives/the woman they will date for the next few months. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We open on some cows having a gossip.

"THIS IS NOT GOING TO END WELL."

The women bid farewell to their workplaces the farms before heading back to the "city".

A week later, after a lot of farm thinks, the farmers head to the "big smoke" to meet the families of their final two wives.

First, Farmer Neil meets Justine's kids. They're pretty impressed when they find out that Neil has "50 hundred" sheep on his farm.

via GIPHY

Farmer Harry heads to Queensland to meet Madison's dad and best friend. Harry tells them he's been "spoilt" with the women he has gotten to know over the past four weeks.

Justine tells Neil that she likes him. They both decide if they end up together neither of them will be able to just pack their bags and move in straight away. 50 hundred sheep or not.

Harry tells Madison he doesn't understand why she signed up for this "bloody ugly lookin' farmer" and she says he was her favourite "bloody ugly lookin' farmer".