Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: One wife goes rogue at the final farewell dinner.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

STREWTH.

We open on some birds having a gossip.

"WE COULDN'T MAKE THIS SHIT UP."





The farmers are hanging out with their respective wives and listing all their pros and cons.

Farmer Alex says he feels like he can just be himself around Jess, that Sarah is fun and bubbly, and he's still attracted to Henrietta but sometimes she does a yell and that does him a scare.

Farmer Neil thinks Karissa is his perfect match, but Justine brings a contagious energy to the room (pre-COVID), and Megan is still his "challenge".

Farmer Nick reckons if he ends up with Liz life will be really easy, if he picks Naomi he'll probably end up a really good person, and if he chooses Emma he'll end up chasing her around a bunch of parties.

The farmers take their chosen wives on their final one-on-one dates.

Farmer Alex takes Jess to the "Cunnamulla Day Spa" which looks suspiciously like a tent in someone's backyard. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It turns out there's one employee at the day spa and his name starts with A and ends with Lex.

THIS HAS GOT TO BE AGAINST HEALTH REGULATIONS.