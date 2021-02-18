Facebook just turned off access to all Australian news. Here's what that means.

Facebook has followed through on its threat to ban Australians sharing news on its platform in response to a proposed media bargaining code.

Australian users and publishers are from today, Thursday February 18, restricted from viewing or sharing domestic and international news, with overseas users also unable to access Australian news content.

READ: Absolutely every other way you can find Mamamia content after the Facebook news ban.

This means media companies like Mamamia will no longer appear in your feed, and when you search for us on Facebook, our page will appear blank.

Facebook has also blocked important information pages including the weather bureau, health departments, police agencies and charities.

Facebook has essentially turned off access to evidence-based journalism in the middle of a global pandemic, alongside access to many mental health and domestic violence services, and support pages like Neighbourhood Watch and WWF Australia.

So Facebook considers @qldhealthnews to be news as well? During a pandemic? C'mon Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/8yqUNuI9p4 — Dominic Cansdale (@DominicCansdale) February 17, 2021