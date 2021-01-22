“I spent $4500 on a coat that didn’t fit": 26 women share their most expensive clothing purchase.

We’ve all paid what feels like a hell of a lot of money for something.

The most expensive item of clothing I ever bought was a long, beaded dress that looked beautiful but was horribly uncomfortable and kept tripping me up.

I wore it maybe twice before guiltily shoving it away behind some winter coats.

Here, 26 women reveal how much they paid for the priciest thing in their wardrobe, and whether it was worth buying or if they regret it.

Typh: I bought a designer bag that cost more than a car. I am too scared to ever use it. I have heart palpitations whenever I get it out of its box.

Bella: $2500 on a Burberry trench coat. A super-abusive and toxic ex told me it was the ugliest thing he'd ever seen, so naturally the first thing I did when we broke up was use my savings to buy it.

Jane: My Gucci sunglasses that I bought 25 years ago for $550. I paid them off for months on my pathetic childcare worker wage. Now my 16-year-old son wears them because “They’re retro, Mum!” No regrets!

Carol: $13,000 on a Chanel classic double-flap handbag. A 50th birthday present to myself. I’ve had it for 10 years and still wear it everywhere. Dollar per wear it was cheap. Goes with everything!

Michelle: Got a pair of sneakers – loved their look. $1300. They hurt. Wore them twice. Have tried to sell them. No luck!

Charlie: I bought a Louis Vuitton bag ($3,150 but I got for quite a bit less in Europe) that I had wanted for ages and is really hard to get your hands on. I don't regret it at all! I use it as much as possible and love it every time I wear it.

