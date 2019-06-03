“What’s the last thing you stroke before you fall asleep?

“And the first thing you stroke in the morning?”

I was at a talk by the world-renowned sex and relationship expert Esther Perel, and she wanted the crowd to own up to their bullshit.

Because we all know the answer to that question, right?

By the time she asked us this, Esther had been making us confess things by standing up and sitting down for 20 minutes.

Things like:

“Have you ever had a sexual encounter that was completely… unsatisfying?”

Whole room stands.

“That you just went along with anyway?”

Whole room stays standing.

“Has your life ever been touched by infidelity? Either as a child, as a friend providing a shoulder to cry on, a cheater, someone cheated on?”

The whole room stands again.

The thing about Esther Perel is, she knows that we’re all up in this relationship mess together.

She hustled her way to being trained by legends and has now been a psychotherapist, counselling couples directly, for decades. She’s written books that have changed the way people view their relationships, including the very best-selling Mating in Captivity, which explored the incredibly common but always unspoken reality that familiarity is almost always the enemy of desire. Perel has delivered TEDx talks watched by millions, and now she’s found an entirely new audience via a podcast, Where Should We Begin, where she counsels real-life couples and we all get to pretend, just for a little while, that we are on the couch with Esther and her glorious French accent.

That would be lovely place to be. Even as a semi-distant figure onstage at a packed Sydney theatre, Perel’s energy is palpable. She grew up in Antwerp, Belgium, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who were the only members of their respective families to come out of that horror alive. She always says that her parents chose to “come back to life”, not to “not die” after the War. And now Perel’s life-force and passion for her calling rolls off her in waves and has every audience eating out of the palm of her tiny, manicured hand.

She’s interested in everyone and judges no one. And she says that most of her correspondence comes from two groups of people who are rarely heard: Cheating women and hurt men.

So. Wow.

“What’s the last thing you stroke before you fall asleep?

“And the first thing you stroke in the morning?”

Look, it’s obvious, isn’t it?

It’s your phone. Sorry, it’s my phone.

Lots of standing.

“And stay standing if while you’re doing that, there’s a real, live person lying next to you?” Perel calls.

I’m still standing.