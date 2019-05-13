'On Saturday night I spent hours stalking Sally's Instagram. I don't even like Sally.'

On Saturday night, I did something I’m not proud of.

There’s a female person I have come across on Instagram. Let’s call her Sally. I stalk Sally regularly. I engage in what I have termed the ‘manual stalk’ which means I don’t ‘follow’ her because, well, that would be weird. I just search her every few days to see what she’s been up to.

But the thing is, I can’t stand Sally. She posts selfies constantly. She shares videos that make me cringe so hard I feel like I’ve pulled a muscle. Her face IRRITATES me. In terms of Sally’s values and what she stands for, she’s my total opposite. So WHY can’t I stop stalking Sally?

On Saturday night, I went beyond my average manual stalk. After watching a handful of videos on repeat and even calling my sister over with the promise of “Oooh I have a good one!” I came across some new information.

Sally. Has. Snapchat.

I don’t know how it happened, but let’s just say I now have Sally on demand.

I cannot even put into words what the hell I have been consuming. I have spent at least 20 minutes of the last two days watching some person I have never met mime to songs and film herself from 300 different angles. And the worst part?

I bloody love it.

I am having so much fun. Why do I get this sick twisted pleasure from engaging with someone I can’t stand? Why can’t I look away? Why am I not reading a book or, I don’t know, calling my mum, who I actually like?

In 2015, Elle magazine called the ‘Cringe Binge’ or ‘Shame Following’ “one of the most socially acceptable forms of insanity.” They aptly described it as like picking a scab or watching a really bad TV show.

Urban Dictionary defines the practice as “following someone… because for whatever reason they annoy you enough for you to care about what they say”. In their example, the hate-stalker explains “I like to keep track of his self centred views, they annoy me so much I can’t help but read his self-promotion of a blog no one will ever read.” Ah, have I deep dived into a blog or 50…