Emily Blunt's fatphobic apology is only the beginning of this story.

Unlike the generations who came before us, who were partial to a game of cricket or a spot of polo, our current sport of choice is hunting down old problematic celebrity interviews in a quest for TikTok fame.

The latest celebrity thrown into this particular game is Emily Blunt, thanks to her resurfaced appearance from a 2012 episode of the Jonathan Ross Show, where she made a blatant fatphobic comment while promoting her then-new movie Looper.

While the 40-year-old actress' supporting performance in Looper opposite Bruce Willis may have fallen out of pop culture relevance over the years, the memories of internet sleuths were not as short when it came to digging up a comment she made about a woman working in the US restaurant chain Chili's.

In the resurfaced clip, Emily reminisces about eating dinner at a Chili's while filming Looper, to which host Jonathan Ross replied, "If you go to Chili's you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous.

"Well the girl who was serving me was enormous, I think she got freebie meals at Chilli's," Emily replied before segueing into a story about how the woman had recognised her and asked about the movie she was filming.

It was a small moment but one that picked up steam quickly once it found its way online last week, prompting Emily to release an apology via People magazine: "I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago," she said. "I'm appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.