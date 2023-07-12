Emily Blunt is one of the highest paid actors. She just announced she's 'pausing' her career.

She's the star of one of 2023's biggest films, Oppenheimer, but Emily Blunt has announced she's taking a break from acting.

In a new interview on Table For Two, Emily announced she was planning to pause her career so she could spend more time with her daughters, nine-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet.

“This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits," she told the podcast.

“And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’"

"And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Blunt began dating The Office's John Krasinski back in 2008 and they became engaged in August 2009 before getting married in 2010. The couple welcomed their first daughter Hazel in February 2014 and Violet in May 2016.

During the interview, the A Quiet Place star spoke candidly about how she typically spends her mornings with their rescue dog. "I don’t mind getting up early with this puppy because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything," she said.

