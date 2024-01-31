Mitch and Ella married on MAFS 2022. Here's what they've both been up to since.

Married At First Sight is, apparently, a family affair.

Among the contestants featured in this year's 11th season (I know!) is Jayden Eynaud, a kickboxer from the Gold Coast... who also happens to be the brother of Mitch Eynaud, who appeared on season nine.

So of course, Mitch made a reappearance on the show at his brother's wedding day, giving Jayden advice for building a relationship with his match Eden (which boiled down to 'do exactly the opposite of what I did'), and reminiscing about his own TV marriage.

Mitch was paired with Ella May Ding during the 2022 season, but quickly became a pretty controversial part of the cast. While he and Ella had a strong start, their time on the show was pretty rocky: mostly because Mitch seemed really keen to leave.

To cut a long story short: they made it to the Final Vows, broke up, got back together in time for the reunion, and then broke up again afterwards.

During his appearance at Jayden's wedding Mitch remembered his own a few years earlier.

"I remember my wedding like it was yesterday" he said. "It takes me back to Ella, it takes me back to the experiment..."

So, what have each of them been up to between then and now? We found out.

Ella May Ding.

Ella quickly became one of the breakout stars of MAFS' very dramatic ninth season.

She now hosts podcast Sit With Us with her bestie and MAFS co-star Domenica Calarco, and in 2023 took on narration duties on Stan's reality dating series Love Triangle.