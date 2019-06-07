Three months ago, we were laughing at these women on TV. Then the cameras stopped rolling.

Three months ago, we were laughing at the women on Married At First Sight for entertainment.

Every weeknight for what felt like months – there were 41 episodes – we watched the likes of Elizabeth, Ines and Jessika throw drinks and insults at each other across the dinner party table, and we chuckled.

The behaviour from most, if not all, the reality TV dating show’s contestants was laughable. To watch men and women flirt, bicker, backstab and lie on national TV was amusing because it’s hard to believe anyone could actually behave that way. Let alone grown adults, who are being broadcast across the country.

Side note – Mamamia’s The Quicky podcast went inside the cat fight culture of reality TV in the episode below. Post continues after audio.

If there’s anything we know about reality TV, especially reality TV shows centred around finding love, it’s that a lot of it isn’t… real. Situations are set up using a handy cocktail of manipulation and alcohol to achieve the most dramatic results for us, the viewers.

But what about once the show has finished? When there’s no more wine and everyone’s gone home?

For some, life after reality TV isn’t so funny anymore. Here’s how three of the women whose antics entertained us most are going now, based on their online activity and the celebrity news cycle.

Elizabeth Sobinoff.