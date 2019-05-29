Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh. Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power just got a new lip tattoo and it says… Daddy.

Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power just got a new lip tattoo… that says Daddy.

“Exhibit A as to why I shouldn’t be allowed to come to Melbourne,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

We have so many questions…

It's believed the former reality star is now dating Suleiman 'Sam' Abdulrahim, who is based in Melbourne.

It’s believed the former reality star is now dating Suleiman ‘Sam’ Abdulrahim, who is based in Melbourne.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old told the Daily Mail that the pair had met through mutual friends,

“We met through mates and I’m enjoying getting to know him,” she said, adding that they were “just friends”.

2. Fans are convinced Laura Byrne and Matty J just let slip the sex of their first child.

Bachelor couple Laura Byrne and Matty J are just weeks away from welcoming their first child together and it’s safe to say fans are getting very excited.

Although the couple haven’t yet shared the sex of their baby, fans are convinced that Laura accidentally let slip the sex of their first child in an Instagram post today.