Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

After just two weeks of dating, Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power has split from her new boyfriend.

The reality star, who was spotted kissing Suleiman ‘Sam’ Abdulrahim in Melbourne last month, confirmed the news on her Instagram story.

“To answer all the questions, we are not together,” Jess said, sharing a photo of the pair.

“He is a beautiful person and someone who I will always have respect for but I’ve had a very stressful year and I’m investing myself before I can invest in another person.”

Earlier this week, fellow Married at First Sight contestant Martha Kalifatidis admitted that she has cut off contact with both Jessika and their MAFS co-star Ines Basic.

“I think reality has totally set in now,” Martha said on Today Extra on Monday morning.

“I feel like everyone has gone back to life the way it was before the show, and the reality is I don’t really speak to anyone from the show anymore,” she added.

“It’s not because we have bad blood, just simply because, I guess, life goes on and you move on.”

2. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship is “hanging on by a thread” and we hope it’s not our fault.

Well.

The world's obsession with a potential romance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper may have quietened down some since A Star is Born's pop-culture domination subsided, but now, we present you with tea.

According to ~sources~, things are reportedly shaky between Bradley Cooper and long-term partner Irina Shayk, and we really hope us not-so-secretly willing them to split so we can enjoy a real-life Ally and Jack doesn't have anything to do with it.