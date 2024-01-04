Why Elizabeth Gilbert shaved her head.

Few people experience the level of success Elizabeth Gilbert has.

The journalist and author had her memoir, Eat, Pray, Love, turned into a movie starring Julia Roberts, and the book itself has sold over 12 million copies since its release.

Watch: The Advice Elizabeth Gilbert Would Give Her Younger Self. Post continues below.



Video via OWN.

She now continues to write - something she does best.

In her newsletter, Gilbert, 54, answered The Oldster Magazine questionnaire, talking openly about how getting older has changed her perspective on life.

For many, ageing is a terrifying thought, but Gilbert looks at it differently, saying it gave her the “wisdom, independence, financial independence, sobriety, freedom, dozens of tools for handling the chaos of my mind and of the world.”

The author delved into the confidence that comes with age, and her lack of desire to conform to society's expectations of women.

In 2016, Gilbert experienced her second divorce after deciding to end her 9-year-long marriage to Jose Nunes.

Two months later she announced her relationship with Syrian-born author and musician Rayya Elias, who sadly died in January 2018 after battling pancreatic and liver cancer.