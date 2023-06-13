Elizabeth Gilbert spent 3 years writing a new novel. It took 5 days for it to be pulled from publication.

Five days later, Gilbert was back. This time, she was rescinding the invitation to buy The Snow Forest because it was being pulled from its publication date. Rested, perhaps forever. Full refunds would be issued to anyone who had already laid down dollars.

The problem?

The Snow Forest is set in Russia. Siberia, actually. In her first video, Gilbert explained that the plot was inspired by the true story of a Russian family who successfully hid in isolation in the Siberian wilderness for half a century.

"It will take you into the deepest realm of the Siberian tiger," she said, "and into the heart and mind of an extraordinary girl born into that world."

The pushback was immediate, fierce and undeniably united. Now, it said, is not the time to write a romantic book about Russians in Russia. Because right now, Russia is waging an unjustifiable war with Ukraine, murdering and raping its citizens, displacing millions and destabilising the world.

The voices of Ukrainian readers were prominent. A typical comment read: "Very much disappointed that you decided to write about Russians when they are killing, torturing, terrorizing and raping my homeland at this very moment. And to issue a book in February on the anniversary of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine is beyond atrocious."

Then Gilbert's Good Reads account was flooded with more than 500 One-Star reviews in protest.

If this was the public fall-out, anyone familiar with the dynamics of an Internet pile-on will know that Gilbert's DMs, emails and personal feeds would have been wall-to-wall abuse for making such a "tone deaf" creative choice in 2023.