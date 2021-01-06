"I'm in eating disorder recovery. Telling me to be 'happy at any size' is beyond triggering."

Over the years, I’ve heard a range of limiting and persistent myths. Such as, a need to conform to beauty standards in order to be liked or loved. That it’s a weakness of the individual. That people with eating disorders are vain and shallow. That it’s a dislike of overweight people. Or it’s seen as attention seeking behaviour. These are wildly wrong, and quite frankly dangerous as they disguise the deeper issues related to the individual, mental health, or trauma.

Eating disorders are extremely complex, debilitating, and sadly yes the most fatal of all mental health conditions. So how accurate are these assumptions? I wanted to dispel some of these myths from my own lived experience perspective and hopefully bring about an understanding so everyone (recovered, relapsed, or struggling) can be met with compassion and empathy rather than stigma and shame.

Beauty standards and the desire to achieve thin-ness are more often than not the default go-to explanation when discussing eating disorders. Or that it ‘only’ affects teen girls who want to see themselves on a runway, or within the pages of a glossy magazines. These assumptions are dismissive, inaccurate and honestly rather offensive.

Eating disorders affect all genders and identities, and are not limited to teenagers. Also, there is a big difference between crash dieting (also unhealthy) in order to fit into a favourite pair of jeans, and an eating disorder. While yes, images of thin people are often used as “thin-spiration” by someone while they are deeply unwell, it’s not ultimately the cause. If anything, the desire to not be seen is more pervasive amongst suffers.

For myself (and many others), my eating disorder was entangled in trauma. That my mind could overcome what my body could not. Or that my willpower could overcome the negative self-talk and I could completely transcend the toxic environment I was living in. Restricting made me feel strong and in control. Which is a bizarre juxtaposition. The more I starved, the stronger I felt, and in turn the more debilitating the disorder grew. With ever increasing fears my thoughts and reality began to distort and spiral out of control.

None of these thoughts involved a desire to be seen on a runway, or involved the assumed desire of conforming to beauty standards. There was no ultimate goal weight. Unlike a crash diet there was no happiness on the other side of the eating disorder rainbow. Just tighter control, stronger willpower, and a declining sense of self-worth. The longer this goes on the more distorted your thoughts become.

There is a sense of accomplishment watching the scales go down and mind over hunger go up. A sense of feeling disciplined, when in all honesty your mind is completely out of control. It’s not as simple as “I just need to fit into those jeans, or that dress” and while at times those things did feel good, unlike dieting it doesn’t stop there. What was confusing to my starved brain was the external messages that I was doing this to be thin and conform, and to some extent these did invade my thoughts at the time around why. It was far easier to blame beauty standards than confront what was really the root case.