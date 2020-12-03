Abbie Chatfield says "I have been body shamed at every size", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Abbie Chatfield says “I have been body shamed at every size”, nailing in one sentence how cooked societal expectations are.

Fromer Bachie contestant Abbie Chatfield has once again shone a light on body shamming. And we are so here for it.

Speaking to Who magazine on Thursday, Abbie explained that being body shamed has sadly become her "normal" but she's more concerned about how it will affect other women.

Showing just how messed up social expectations are, Abbie said "I'm body shamed at every size, and unfortunately it's become my normal".

"The main issue I have with these comments is not how they may impact my self-esteem, but how they appear to other women."

"If there is a comment on my cellulite, or the size of my thighs, any person who sees themselves reflected in that image will in turn be hurt and shamed."

It's not the first time Abbie has spoken out about body shaming.

In September, she shared an Instagram post calling out the comments she gets about her appearance.

"It’s been over a year of being in the media to a certain degree and comments like these only get a tiiiiny bit easier. Yes, they’re laughable," she wrote.