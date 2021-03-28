So, wait. Can I still travel to Queensland this Easter? The border rules explained.

Many travellers have been left wondering about their Easter holiday plans, following a recent coronavirus outbreak in Brisbane, one week out from Easter.

On Sunday, Queensland recorded one new locally transmitted case of COVID-19. The new case is the brother of the 26-year-old man from the Brisbane suburb of Stafford, who tested positive to the UK strain on Thursday.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the man is believed to be the "missing link" between a doctor at the Princess Alexandra Hospital who tested positive in March and the recent cases.

In response to the cluster, hospitals, aged care facilities, disability services providers and prisons in the Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas have been placed in lockdown - disallowing visitors to their premises.

However, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday that there is no evidence of widespread community transmission and authorities are "comfortable" with the current restrictions in place.

"We are very comfortable where things are at the moment, and Queensland is responding incredibly well, so if everyone keeps up their testing and the contact-tracing we’re very comfortable with where we are," she said yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he is confident the Queensland government has the situation under control and has faith in the state's public health system.

"The economic recovery we’re seeing in Australia now is leading the world, and we want to keep that happening, and we don’t want to prevent that from happening by any possible disproportion or overreaction in response."

"The Queensland government’s got this, they’ve got a strong tracing system, they’ve got a very strong public health system there in Queensland. I have a lot of faith in that, I’ve seen it in action before, and I think we’ve got to back up people to keep this under control, and I have no doubt the Queensland government will do that."