Am I… pregnant? This is a question most women have asked themselves at some point in their lives, whether they were hoping the answer was yes, or really hoping the answer was no.

The tricky thing is, early signs and symptoms of pregnancy are also some of the many joys women experience every month with their menstrual cycle.

Irregular periods. Missed periods. Bloating. Cramping. Constipation. Lower back pain. Mood swings. Nausea. Needing to pee more.

How do you know if what you’re feeling is an early pregnancy symptom, or related to something else entirely?

From whether pimples and discharge are early pregnancy symptoms, to how pregnancy hormones mess with your gut and leave you feeling exhausted, we asked an expert for all the possible early signs and symptoms of pregnancy.

Let’s go through them, including the early pregnancy signs before a missed period.

Early signs and symptoms of pregnancy (summary):

Not having a period or a missed period. Constipation and diarrhea. Nausea. Bloating. Cramping (feeling twinges in the uterus). Lower back pain. Breast tenderness or breasts getting bigger. Frequent urination, needing to pee more often. Mood swings. Feeling tired, fatigue and exhaustion.

How early will a woman experience pregnancy signs and symptoms?

The thing to remember about pregnancy and how many weeks pregnant you are is:

'Week 1' of pregnancy is when you're having the period before you're pregnant.

'Week 4' of pregnancy is when you miss your period.

'Week 5' is four or five days after you've missed your period.

With that in mind, Melbourne-based obstetrician Dr Joseph Sgroi told Mamamia most women experience early symptoms and signs of pregnancy in the fourth or fifth week, though some say they do earlier.

"Some women will say they'll experience those symptoms as soon as they conceive, but probably the likelihood of that is very low. Around 60 per cent of women will experience some sign or symptom that they're pregnant at around the five-week mark. For example, you miss your period, and then around a week later, you experience symptoms."