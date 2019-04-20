Prenatal depression is real. A doctor shares the five most common warning signs.

We hear a lot about postpartum depression, but depression can also take place during pregnancy. In fact, it is almost as common.

One of the best ways to avoid to severe postnatal depression is to receive diagnosis and treatment during pregnancy. But with so many bodily changes and outside demands during pregnancy, how do you know what is and isn’t normal?

Pregnant women are frequently reassured the mood swings, anxiety, irritability, mental fog and emotional outburst they’re experiencing are a normal sign of pregnancy.

However, the truth is that prenatal depression occurs in 16 to 20 percent of pregnant women, and it can range from sadness to real difficulty in just getting through the day.

Here are a few of the warning signs:

Distress lasting for more than two weeks.

Although pregnancy can be challenging, emotional symptoms of sadness, irritability, anger, and not enjoying things that used to bring you happiness that lasts for two weeks or more with no relief need to be checked by a doctor.