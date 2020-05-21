TRIED AND TESTED: How the new $700 Dyson Corrale compares to cheaper cult straighteners.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark explains everything you need to know about the new Dyson hair straightener, including whether it’s worth your money.

We’ve got to talk about the elephant in the room. The new Dyson Corrale hair straightener.

Why? Because… it costs $700. Technically, $699. Yep, I spat out my iced latte when I first found out, too.

Seven years and hundreds of millions of dollars in the making, the brand that gave us the ever-popular Dyson vacuums and the fancy Dyson Air Wrap hair curling tool have now released an even fancier hair straightener. So fancy, they say, the Dyson Corrale promises to be the most innovative hair straightener on the block.

WATCH: Here’s a look at the Dyson Corrale hair straightener. Post continues after video.

It has a lot of buzzy claims, like ‘flexing plates’, ‘pioneering technology’, and ‘precision styling with less hair damage’. But I keep coming back to the price. Because for $700, I’d expect my hair straightener to also shave my legs, whip up a plate of pasta and predict winning lottery numbers. Not really, but what I would expect is a product that can save me a lot of time, make my life a lot easier and deliver results no other straightener can.

So, can the Dyson Corrale straightener do all of these things?

When Dyson sent me the straightener to review, I was beyond excited to check out this part-space age, part-80s looking contraption. But I’m also acutely aware of the responsibility that comes with talking about a $700 beauty product very few can afford, a responsibility I take really seriously.

So, I asked you, Mamamia’s You Beauty Facebook group and my own Instagram followers exactly what you’d want to read in a Dyson Corrale review, regardless of whether you have any intention of buying one. The most common questions were:

Just how different is the Dyson straightener from other hair straighteners?

What do the results look like on different hair types, including thick hair and tight curls? (Because a straightener tested on straight hair doesn’t say all that much).

How does it compare to the best and more affordable hair straighteners already on the market?

Keep scrolling for the answers to these questions and more (and lots and lots of photos) in my Dyson Corrale hair straightener review.

How does the Dyson hair straightener work?